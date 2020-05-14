Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,631,000 after purchasing an additional 319,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,879 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,282,000 after purchasing an additional 377,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,722,000 after purchasing an additional 960,421 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,205,000 after purchasing an additional 229,439 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Nomura Securities raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

