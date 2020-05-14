Friendz Reaches Market Cap of $464,487.07 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Friendz token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $464,487.07 and $45,840.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00041406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.69 or 0.03421987 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00054457 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030876 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,632,726 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

