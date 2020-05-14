FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Buys $13,120.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Brian R. Ford bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $13,120.00.

FSK opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.