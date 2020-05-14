FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Stock Price Down 14.6%

Shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) dropped 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $4.96, approximately 229,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,103,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

FTSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FTS International from $0.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered shares of FTS International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FTS International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.40). FTS International had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.27%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTS International Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTS International by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,127 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

