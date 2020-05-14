Gareth Thomas Acquires 29,850 Shares of Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) Stock

Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) insider Gareth Thomas purchased 29,850 shares of Share stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £10,149 ($13,350.43).

Shares of LON SHRE opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $45.39 million and a P/E ratio of -330.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.16. Share Plc. has a 52-week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

Share (LON:SHRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.80 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

About Share

Share plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in stockbroking related activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Share Centre and Sharefunds. The Share Centre division offers trading, stockbroking, and custodian services to retail investors. It also provides and administrates execution-only and advisory trading accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pension plans, child trust fund accounts, junior individual savings accounts, share incentive plans, investment club share accounts, and enterprise investment scheme portfolios to private investors.

