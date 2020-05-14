Gary G. Greenfield Purchases 19,000 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Stock

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $90,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DBD opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $402.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBD shares. ValuEngine cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

