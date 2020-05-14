General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Mills traded as high as $62.15 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 920321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

