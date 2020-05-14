General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 76.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

Shares of GM stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

