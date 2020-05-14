Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Genpact stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Genpact by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,089,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,610,000 after buying an additional 1,047,329 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,480,000 after buying an additional 641,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $110,322,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,526,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after buying an additional 210,289 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on G. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

