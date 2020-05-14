Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GBT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 9.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.97. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $91,529.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,426.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 64,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,998,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,064,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,801,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

