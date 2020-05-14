Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the April 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Globant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Globant by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 40,458 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Globant by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $107.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.28. Globant has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

