Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $12,620,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB opened at $107.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globant SA has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $141.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Globant had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.