Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Godaddy worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 79.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 959,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after buying an additional 424,688 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 279.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In other Godaddy news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 16,845 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,263,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,247,477.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,202,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $78.99.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.