Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.67, approximately 655,696 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,543,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $609.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $924.27 million for the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 275.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 45,268 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 58.3% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 418,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at $5,511,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.