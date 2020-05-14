Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUMN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price objective (down from $0.70) on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.01 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.