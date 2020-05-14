Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Sell Rating for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.69 ($27.55).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €22.79 ($26.50) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.80. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

