GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.95 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GP Strategies news, EVP Russell L. Becker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $32,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,231,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

