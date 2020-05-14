Graeme Pitkethly Buys 3 Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Stock

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,118 ($54.17) per share, for a total transaction of £123.54 ($162.51).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Graeme Pitkethly acquired 3 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,067 ($53.50) per share, for a total transaction of £122.01 ($160.50).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,177.86 ($54.96) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49. Unilever plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,100.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,364.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a GBX 36.14 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $34.72. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULVR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,420 ($58.14) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target (down previously from GBX 3,500 ($46.04)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,506.82 ($59.28).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

