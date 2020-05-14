Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of GPL opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.98.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,478,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 621,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 135,277 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 157.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 80.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the period.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.