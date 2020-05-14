Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Shares Down 3.4%

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.19, 218,429 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 707,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWB shares. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $841.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.