Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.46.

Green Dot stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $115,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 420,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

