GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Stock Price Down 18.5% After Earnings Miss

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s stock price dropped 18.5% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.62, approximately 2,115,668 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 900,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GSKY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,217,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,238,000 after buying an additional 1,705,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,623,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 776,464 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 310,242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. The company has a market cap of $786.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.