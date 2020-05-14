Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.34, but opened at $36.67. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 1,769,600 shares.

The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $77,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $1,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,520,824 shares of company stock worth $574,667,661 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82.

About Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

