Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS GBOOF opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

