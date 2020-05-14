Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

TV opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.09. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

