GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the April 15th total of 76,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%.

In related news, Director Robert Yau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 29,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $242,983.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 912,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,391,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $604,800. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 431,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.