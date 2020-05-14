Hain Celestial Group’s (HAIN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $31.03 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Boever bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 53,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

