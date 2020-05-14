Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Down 2.3%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.94, 49,389 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,644,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several research firms have commented on HA. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $559.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.50 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

