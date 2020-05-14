Head-To-Head Review: Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) and Allstate (NASDAQ:ALL)

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Allstate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cincinnati Financial and Allstate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 3 3 1 0 1.71 Allstate 1 4 8 1 2.64

Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus target price of $78.43, suggesting a potential upside of 61.58%. Allstate has a consensus target price of $114.36, suggesting a potential upside of 24.19%. Given Cincinnati Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Financial is more favorable than Allstate.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial 25.20% 7.24% 2.69% Allstate 9.38% 17.53% 3.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Allstate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $7.92 billion 0.99 $2.00 billion $4.20 11.56 Allstate $44.68 billion 0.65 $4.85 billion $10.43 8.83

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Financial. Allstate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cincinnati Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Allstate pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cincinnati Financial pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allstate pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend for 59 consecutive years and Allstate has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allstate has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allstate beats Cincinnati Financial on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; coverage for property, liability, and business interruption; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto insurance; homeowners insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life, whole life, and disability insurance; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets deferred annuities and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. The Service Businesses segment provides consumer electronics and appliance protection plans covering TVs, smartphones, and computers; device and mobile data collection services, analytics and customer risk assessment solutions, and telematics services; roadside assistance services, such as towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; and vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel protection, and paintless dent repair protection services under the SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside Services, and Allstate Dealer Services brands. The Allstate Life Segment offers term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary retirement product solutions offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The company sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet; and financial specialists, brokers, relationships with wholesale partners, and affinity groups. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

