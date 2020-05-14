Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Health Catalyst updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

HCAT stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $29,751.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,256.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $782,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,198.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,957 shares of company stock worth $3,623,758.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

