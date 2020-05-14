Helen Jones Acquires 766 Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) insider Helen Jones acquired 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,024.96 ($6,610.05).

Shares of LON FSTA opened at GBX 650 ($8.55) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 708.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 881.01. The company has a market cap of $210.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2.05. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a 12 month low of GBX 604 ($7.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target (down from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

