Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSDT opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.31.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Helius Medical Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

