Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $4.50. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.33, 225,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 785,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

HT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah acquired 6,250 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 211,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 78,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.74 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.64%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

