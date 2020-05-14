Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Down 9.1% After Earnings Miss

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.90, approximately 12,938,414 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 11,276,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

HTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Hertz Global from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge downgraded Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

In other Hertz Global news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,387,918 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,285,121 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hertz Global by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,657,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,329,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 4th quarter valued at $24,678,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 2,689.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 700,630 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 566,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,953,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after acquiring an additional 518,544 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $464.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.70.

About Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.