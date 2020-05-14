Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Hess worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hess by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Hess by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $128,523.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,918 shares of company stock worth $483,194. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. Stephens upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.28. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

