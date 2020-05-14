Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIW opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.