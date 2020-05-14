Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Shares Gap Down to $10.17

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $10.17. Host Hotels and Resorts shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 610,710 shares traded.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

