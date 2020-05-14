Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.61, approximately 27,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,417,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $24,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $13,879,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $8,119,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $4,054,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $4,908,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

