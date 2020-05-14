HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. HSBC has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.