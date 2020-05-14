Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Trading 5.3% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $1.99, 201,933 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 88,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 16.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.04%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,180 shares in the company, valued at $103,744.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 78,400 shares of company stock worth $110,119. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 393,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 209,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HCFT)

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

