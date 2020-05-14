Hydro (HYDRO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.73 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Hydro has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Hydro token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, BitForex and Upbit. Hydro has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $467,281.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00041875 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.97 or 0.03449883 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00054588 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030897 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Upbit, IDEX, CoinEx, Bittrex, Fatbtc, BitMart, BitForex, Mercatox and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

