i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IIIV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of IIIV opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.66 million, a P/E ratio of -166.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

