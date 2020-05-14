IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Update

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $19,955,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDYA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $139.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

