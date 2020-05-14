IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Up 37.1% in April

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the April 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $285.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $300.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,137 shares of company stock valued at $32,362,358. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

