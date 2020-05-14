II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Price Up 21% After Strong Earnings

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s share price rose 21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $43.85, approximately 9,442,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 428% from the average daily volume of 1,787,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIVI. ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on II-VI from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,980 shares of company stock worth $2,299,878 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in II-VI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.17.

About II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.