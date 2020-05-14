Independent Research Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €210.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €221.14 ($257.14).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

