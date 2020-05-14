Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Price Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94, approximately 529,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 188,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.85% and a negative return on equity of 197.48%.

INFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 137,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $54.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

