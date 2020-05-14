Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Weak Earnings

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.46, approximately 5,598,859 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,985,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at about $297,903,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after buying an additional 5,675,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,158,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,334,000 after buying an additional 3,996,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,745,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after buying an additional 2,328,439 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

