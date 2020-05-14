Insider Buying: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Acquires $99,535.68 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Robert D. Fisher bought 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,535.68.

Shares of CHCO opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46. City Holding has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $73.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.19 million. City had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.89%. Equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in City by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in City by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in City during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in City by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHCO shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

