Insider Buying: Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Acquires $74,658.00 in Stock

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $74,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,872.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94, a P/E/G ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2,086.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 451,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 111,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.